Emmanuel Rodriguez came out victorious when he faced Gary Antonio Russell in the rematch at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The IBF world bantamweight title eliminator was featured on the Wilder vs Helenius card live on PPV on FITE in the United States and other countries, and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 16.

The pair first met in August 2021 in a bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental clash of heads in the first round. Their scheduled for twelve rounds second encounter also ended due to an accidental head clash leaving Rodriguez injured.

The bout officially ended at 0:02 into the tenth round and went to the scorecards. The judges saw the fight 99-93, 99-91 and 100-90 all in favor of Rodriguez, who dropped Russell at the end of round eight.

With the victory by technical decision Emmanuel Rodriguez improved to 21-2, 13 KOs, remained unbeaten and won the IBF world bantamweight title eliminator. Gary Antonio Russell dropped to 19-1, 12 KOs and suffered the first career defeat.

