Frank Sanchez TKO’s Carlos Negron in Round 9 (video)

Frank Sanchez came out victorious from a tough battle against Carlos Negron at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The bout was featured on the Wilder vs Helenius PPV card live stream on FITE in the United States and other countries, and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 16.

Frank Sanchez and Carlos Negron are trading shots!



The scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight clash ended at 1 minute and 36 seconds into the ninth round.

Frank Sanchez knocks down Carlos Negron!



With the victory by TKO Frank Sanchez remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 14 KOs. He also took the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight strap.

Carlos Negron dropped to 25-4, 20 KOs. The defeat snapped his five-win streak.

Winner by TKO in the 9th Round: Frank Sanchez!



Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card results.