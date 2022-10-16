Frank Sanchez TKO’s Carlos Negron in Round 9 (video)

Frank Sanchez came out victorious from a tough battle against Carlos Negron at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The bout was featured on the Wilder vs Helenius PPV card live stream on FITE in the United States and other countries, and Kayo in Australia.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 16.
The scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight clash ended at 1 minute and 36 seconds into the ninth round.
With the victory by TKO Frank Sanchez remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 14 KOs. He also took the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight strap.
Carlos Negron dropped to 25-4, 20 KOs. The defeat snapped his five-win streak.
