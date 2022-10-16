Search
Boxing

Frank Sanchez TKO’s Carlos Negron in Round 9 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Wilder vs Helenius

Frank Sanchez came out victorious from a tough battle against Carlos Negron at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The bout was featured on the Wilder vs Helenius PPV card live stream on FITE in the United States and other countries, and Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 16.

The scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight clash ended at 1 minute and 36 seconds into the ninth round.

With the victory by TKO Frank Sanchez remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 14 KOs. He also took the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight strap.

Carlos Negron dropped to 25-4, 20 KOs. The defeat snapped his five-win streak.

Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097