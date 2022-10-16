Gurgen Hovhannisyan came out on top when he faced Michael Polite Coffie at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The bout was featured on the Wilder vs Helenius undercard leading to the main card live on PPV on FITE in the United States and other countries, and Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 16.

The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The fight was stopped at the end of Round 6 by the referee upon advise of the ringside physician.

With the victory by TKO Gurgen Hovhannisyan, the 24-year-old boxer originally from Yerevan, Armenia, now fighting out of Los Angeles, California improved to 4-0, 4 KOs and remained unbeaten. Coffie, the 36-year-old Bronx native and Marine Corps veteran, fighting out of Orlando, Florida, dropped to 13-3, 10.

Hovhannisyan closes out round 4 strong!



Order the #WilderHelenius PPV tonight on the Fox Sports app or on https://t.co/3Zu1Q7cGSe pic.twitter.com/lW8qj2aPdo — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 15, 2022

Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card results.