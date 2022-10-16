Search
Boxing

Jason Moloney wins world title eliminator by decision against Nawaphon Kaikanha

Parviz Iskenderov
Jason Moloney vs Nawaphon Kaikanha
Jason Moloney vs Nawaphon Kaikanha | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Haney vs Kambosos 2

Australia’s two-time world title challenger Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) defeated Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-2-1, 46 KOs) of Thailand when the pair squared off at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC on Sunday October 16, which made it Saturday October 15 in the United States. The bout served as the co-feature to Haney vs Kambosos 2 card live stream on Kayo in Australia, ESPN+ in the United States, and FITE in other countries.

After ten rounds the scores were 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109, all in favor of the Australian boxer. With the victory by unanimous decision Jason Moloney secured the fourth win in a row and won the final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight title.

Get Haney vs Kambosos 2 full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsResults

