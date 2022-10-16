Michel Rivera on top with UD against Jerry Perez (video)

Michel Rivera was victorious when he faced Jerry Perez at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The bout was featured on the Wilder vs Helenius undercard leading to the main card live stream on FITE in the United States and other countries, and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 16.

Rivera punishing the body of Perez, and all that body work has set up these uppercuts to the head that you're seeing in RD6. #RiveraPerez



Order #WilderHelenius NOW?:https://t.co/SYpksHOjzH pic.twitter.com/o2PsE1p3rM — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 16, 2022

The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout went the full distance. On the way to a unanimous decision Rivera dropped Perez at the end of Round 8. The scores were 79-72, 79-72, 80-71

Perez gets sent to the canvas in the final seconds of their 8RD bout. #RiveraPerez



Order #WilderHelenius NOW?:https://t.co/SYpksHOjzH pic.twitter.com/QKbkgQhlQl — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 16, 2022

With the victory Rivera – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native now fighting out of Miami, Florida – improved to 24-0, 14 KOs and remained undefeated. Harbor City, California-born Perez dropped to 14-2, 11 KOs.

