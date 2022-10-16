Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) and Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, October 15. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC world title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16.
In the co-main event former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) and former two-time WBC champion Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) meet in the twelve-round WBC 168-pound title eliminator. Also on the PPV card unbeaten Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs) and Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, undefeated Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KOs) and Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KOs) faceoff in a twelve-round rematch.
On the top of Wilder vs Helenius undercard live stream on FS1, Vito Mielnicki Jr (12-1, 8 KOs) goes up against Limberth Ponce (19-5, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Among other bouts, unbeaten Michel Rivera (23-0, 14) takes on Jerry Perez (14-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight and Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Michael Polite Coffie (13-2, 10) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, October 15
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, October 16
Time: 12 pm AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page
Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Wilder vs Helenius from practically anywhere.
Wilder vs Helenius fight card
Main Card
- Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator
- Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator
- Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title
- Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – IBF world bantamweight title eliminator
Undercard
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Limberth Ponce, 8/10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental Americas super welterweight title
- Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 8 rounds, heavyweight
Undercard (non-televised)
- Michael Angeletti vs. Jeremy Adorno, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Geovany Bruzon vs. James Evans, 4/6 rounds, heavyweight
- Keeshawn Williams vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Miguel Roman vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, super bantamweight