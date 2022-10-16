Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) and Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, October 15. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC world title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16.

Advertisements

In the co-main event former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) and former two-time WBC champion Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) meet in the twelve-round WBC 168-pound title eliminator. Also on the PPV card unbeaten Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs) and Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, undefeated Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KOs) and Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KOs) faceoff in a twelve-round rematch.

On the top of Wilder vs Helenius undercard live stream on FS1, Vito Mielnicki Jr (12-1, 8 KOs) goes up against Limberth Ponce (19-5, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Among other bouts, unbeaten Michel Rivera (23-0, 14) takes on Jerry Perez (14-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight and Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Michael Polite Coffie (13-2, 10) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Wilder vs Helenius from practically anywhere.

Wilder vs Helenius fight card

Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – IBF world bantamweight title eliminator

Undercard

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Limberth Ponce, 8/10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental Americas super welterweight title

Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Michael Angeletti vs. Jeremy Adorno, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Geovany Bruzon vs. James Evans, 4/6 rounds, heavyweight

Keeshawn Williams vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, welterweight

Miguel Roman vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, super bantamweight