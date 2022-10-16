Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr square off for the second time, battling it out in the main event live stream from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, October 16. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features the undisputed lightweight champion of the US defending his title against former unified champion of Australia. “The Dream” champion claimed the crown by unanimous decision in their first fight in June. The date when the rematch airs live in the United States is Saturday, October 15.

Advertisements

In the co-main two-time world title challenger Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) of Australia and Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KOs) of Thailand meet in the ten-round final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight title. Among other Haney vs Kambosos 2 undercard bouts, former world champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs), Jason’s twin brother, and Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) of Dominican Republic contest for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title. In addition, IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (14-1, 6 KOs) defends her belt in the all-Australian ten-rounder against Susie Ramadan (29-3, 12 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 11 am AEDT

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Haney vs Kambosos 2 from practically anywhere.

Haney vs Kambosos 2 fight card

Get Haney vs Kambosos 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title

Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha, 12 rounds, bantamweight – final eliminator for WBC bantamweight title

Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez, 10 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title

Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Johnson’s IBF super bantamweight title

John Mannu vs. Adrian Sosa, 6/5 rounds, super lightweight (swing bout)

Undercard

Hemi Ahio vs. Faiga Opelu, 8 rounds, heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Titi Motusaga, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Marcus Heywood, 8 rounds, middleweight

Amari Jones vs. Tej Pratap Singh, 6 rounds, middleweight