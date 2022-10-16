Vito Mielnicki Jr of Roseland, New Jersey improved to 13-1, 8 KOs when he faced Mexican Limberth Ponce (19-6, 11 KOs) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The bout was featured on the top of Wilder vs Helenius prelims leading to the main card live on pay-per-view on FITE in the United States and other countries, and Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 16.

The scheduled for ten rounds super welterweight bout went the full distance. The scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 99-91, all in favor of Mielnicki Jr.

With the victory by unanimous decision Mielnicki Jr secured the WBA Continental Americas super welterweight belt.

Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card results.