Countdown to UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev – Full Episode (video)

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

UFC 280 Countdown features former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev ahead of their 155-pound title clash rematch. Plus, current bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling and former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw ahead of their championship clash. In addition, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and No. 12 Sean O’Malley ahead of their 125-pound showdown. Video is available up top.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 22.

UFC 280 fight card, start time, how to watch, Oliveira vs Makhachev

In Australia the event is available on Kayo on Sunday, October 23.

Get UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev full fight card.

