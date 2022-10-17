UFC 280 Countdown features former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev ahead of their 155-pound title clash rematch. Plus, current bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling and former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw ahead of their championship clash. In addition, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and No. 12 Sean O’Malley ahead of their 125-pound showdown. Video is available up top.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 22.

In Australia the event is available on Kayo on Sunday, October 23.

Get UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev full fight card.