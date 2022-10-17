UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 22. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. Several tickets for are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 23.

In the five-round main event former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces No. 4-ranked Islam Makhachev for the vacant 155-pound belt. Winner of his last eleven fights, Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) was stripped of title after he missed weight for the bout that he won by submission in the first round against Justin Gaethje in May. Before that he submitted Dustin Poirier in Round 3 and TKO’d Michael Chandler in the second round to lift then vacant strap. Makhachev (22-1) won ten of his previous bouts. He was last in action in February when he stopped Bobby Green in the first round. Prior to that he submitted Dan Hooker and Thiago Moises in the first and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the five-round co-main event current UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw. Sterling (21-3) last fought in April when he made the first successful defense of his title in the championship rematch against former champion Petr Yan. Dillashaw (17-4) last fought in July 2021 when he took a split decision against Cory Sandhagen.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 280 PPV card, Petr Yan (16-3) takes on Sean O’Malley (15-1) at bantamweight and Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) faces Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) at lightweight. In addition, Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) and Manon Fiorot (9-1) square off at women’s flyweight.

The top of UFC 280 preliminary card pits Belal Muhammad (21-3) up against unbeaten Sean Brady (15-0) at welterweight. Among other prelims, Makhmud Muradov (25-7) battles Caio Borralho (12-1) at middleweight, Volkan Oezdemir 18-6) meets Nikita Krylov (28-9) at light heavyweight and Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1) duels Lucas Almeida 14-1) at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 280 tickets

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev tickets to witness all the action at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 22 are on sale.

UFC 280 tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev date and time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, October 22. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am ET / 7 am PT.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev date and time in Australia

The date and time when UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 23 at 5 am AEDT. Live stream is available on Main Event on Kayo.

The preliminary card begins at 1 am AEDT.

UFC 280 lineup

The full UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg