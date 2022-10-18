Floyd Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) and Daniel Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, October 20. The contest features undefeated Jersey City, New Jersey native now residing in Austin, Texas up against two-time world title challenger of Mexico City, Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at lightweight.

In the ten-round co-main event, former world title challengers, Anabel Ortiz (32-5, 4 KOs) of Mexico and Maria Santizo (10-1, 6 KOs) of Guatemala square off in an eight-rounder at light flyweight. Also on the card, Joshua Garcia (5-0, 3 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA and Christian Lorenzo (3-3, 1 KO) of Guerrero, Mexico meet in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

As well, Jorge Estrada (3-0, 3 KOs) and Sergio Gonzalez (6-11-1, 2 KOs) duel in the all-Mexican four-round battle at super welterweight. In addition, Eric Tudor (5-0, 4 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida faces Ramon Marquez (5-2, 5 KOs) of Tucson, Arizona in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Floyd Schofield vs Daniel Rosas

Boxing fans can watch Floyd Schofield vs Daniel Rosas live stream on DAZN. The date is Thursday, October 20. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The date when Schofield vs Rosas airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Friday, October 21. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4 am BST / 2 pm AEDT.

Schofield vs Rosas Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Schofield vs Rosas Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Tuesday, October 18

Schofield vs Rosas open media workout is on Tuesday, October 18 at Joel Diaz Training Camp in Indio, CA. The start time is 1:30 pm.

Wednesday, October 19

The official Schofield vs Rosas weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Wednesday, October 19 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Lit Lounge in Indio, CA. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm.

Thursday, October 20

Schofield vs Rosas fight date is Thursday, October 20. The location is Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Special Events Center in Indio, CA. Doors open 5 pm.

First fight starts at 5:05 pm. The DAZN broadcast begins at 6 pm.

Schofield vs Rosas fight card

The current Schofield vs Rosas lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas, 8 rounds, lightweight

Anabel Ortiz vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, light flyweight

Joshua Garcia vs. Christian Lorenzo, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Jorge Estrada vs. Sergio Lucio Gonzalez, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Eric Tudor vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Angel Beltran Villa vs. Rance Ward, 6 rounds, welterweight

Daniel Garcia vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Kiria Tapia vs. Hanna Rosario, 4 rounds, lightweight

Daniel Luna vs. Antonio Lemus, 4 rounds