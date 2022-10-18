Mauricio Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) of Mexico and Jose Sanmartin (33-5-1 21 KOs) of Colombia battle it out in the main event live stream on DAZN from Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City on Saturday, October 22. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at featherweight. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 23.

In the ten-round co-main event Angel Fierro (19-1-2 15 KOs) and Jeremy Cuevas (14-1 10 KOs) contest for the WBO NABO lightweight title. Also on the card Reshat Mati (12-0 7 KOs) faces Diego Santiago Sanchez (19-2 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight belt. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin

Boxing fans can watch Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 22. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 23. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:30 am BST / 1:30 pm AEDT.

Lara vs Sanmartin fight card

The current Lara vs Sanmartin lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin, 12 rounds, featherweight

Angel Fierro vs. Jeremy Cuevas, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBO NABO lightweight title

Reshat Mati vs. Diego Santiago Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight title

Alberto Mora vs. Diego Andrade Jr, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes, 8 rounds, middleweight

Jonathan Lopez vs. Ulises Suarez Ortega, 6 rounds, super featherweight