UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday October 22, which makes it Sunday October 23 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of championship matchups.

On the top of fight card former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) is looking to regain the 155-pound belt when he faces No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev (22-1). In the co-main event reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defends his strap against former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4).

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 280 fight card, former 125-pound champion Petr Yan (16-3) faces Sean O’Malley (15-1) at bantamweight, Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) takes on Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) at lightweight and Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) meet Manon Fiorot (9-1) at women’s flyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 280 start time in USA, Oliveira vs Makhachev

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, October 22. The time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The PPV price is $74.99 for the current ESPN+ subscribers and $99.98 for the new subscribers.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am ET / 7 am PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 280 Australia time, Oliveira vs Makhachev

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 23. The start time is 5 am AEDT.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription is required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 280 fight card

The full UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg