UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday October 22, which makes it Sunday October 23 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of championship matchups.
On the top of fight card former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) is looking to regain the 155-pound belt when he faces No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev (22-1). In the co-main event reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defends his strap against former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4).
Among other bouts featured on the UFC 280 fight card, former 125-pound champion Petr Yan (16-3) faces Sean O’Malley (15-1) at bantamweight, Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) takes on Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) at lightweight and Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) meet Manon Fiorot (9-1) at women’s flyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC 280 start time in USA, Oliveira vs Makhachev
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, October 22. The time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.
The PPV price is $74.99 for the current ESPN+ subscribers and $99.98 for the new subscribers.
The preliminary card begins at 10 am ET / 7 am PT live stream on ESPN+.
UFC 280 Australia time, Oliveira vs Makhachev
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 23. The start time is 5 am AEDT.
The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription is required to purchase this PPV.
The preliminary card starts at 1 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.
UFC 280 fight card
The full UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title
- Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
- Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
- Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
Preliminary Card
- Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
- Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
- Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon
- Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg