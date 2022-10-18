Search
UFC

UFC 280 start time: How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev

FIGHTMAG

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday October 22, which makes it Sunday October 23 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of championship matchups.

Advertisements

On the top of fight card former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) is looking to regain the 155-pound belt when he faces No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev (22-1). In the co-main event reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defends his strap against former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4).

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 280 fight card, former 125-pound champion Petr Yan (16-3) faces Sean O’Malley (15-1) at bantamweight, Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) takes on Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) at lightweight and Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) meet Manon Fiorot (9-1) at women’s flyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 280 start time in USA, Oliveira vs Makhachev

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, October 22. The time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The PPV price is $74.99 for the current ESPN+ subscribers and $99.98 for the new subscribers.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am ET / 7 am PT live stream on ESPN+.

Order UFC 280 PPV on ESPN+ >>

UFC 280 Australia time, Oliveira vs Makhachev

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 23. The start time is 5 am AEDT.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription is required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

Order UFC 280 PPV on Kayo >>

UFC 280 fight card

The full UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary Card

  • Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
  • Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon
  • Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097