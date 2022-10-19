The first official trailer for Creed 3 hit the stream today. The movie, scheduled to be released in the United States on March 3, 2023, continues the story of Adonis Creed portrayed by Michael B. Jordan. It is the ninth chapter in the Rocky franchise that follows Creed 2 (2018).

Advertisements

“After dominating the boxing world, Adonis has been thriving in his career and family life,” reads the synopsis on IMDb. “When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face off between former friends is more than just a fight.”

A childhood friend turned rival is Damian Anderson, portrayed by Jonathan Majors.

Creed 3 also stars Tessa Thompson as Bianca, Wood Harris as Tony “Little Duke” Evers, Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago and Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed.

It is the first installment in the Rocky films series without Rocky Balboa portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, who serves as a producer for his Balboa Productions banner.

Creed 3 is directed by Michael B. Jordan in his directorial debut with a screenplay by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin from a story co-written with Ryan Coogler.

“My directorial debut?! Still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer,” Michael B. Jordan captioned the trailer shared on his social media. “Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew thanks for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.”

As noted by DAZN, Creed 3 trailer also features former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew and boxing star and undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.