International kickboxing returns to Germany on Saturday, November 19 with GLORY 82 taking place at Maritim Hotel Bonn. In the main event No. 1-ranked Antonio Plazibat and No. 10-ranked Raul Catinas square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event No. 2-ranked Alim Nabiev faces No. 3-ranked and GLORY Rivals 2 winner Endy Semeleer for the vacant GLORY welterweight title.

Also on the main card, Joilton Lutterbach and Mark Trijsburg make their promotional debuts at welterweight. As well, Itay Gershon battles it out against another promotional newcomer Cihad Akipa at lightweight. In addition, Jahfarr Wilnis takes on GLORY debutant Michal Blawdziewicz at heavyweight and No. 2-ranked Serkan Ozcaglayan goes up against former title challenger Juri De Sousa at middleweight.

On the top of prelims GLORY newcomers Imad Hadar and Brice Kombou duel at light heavyweight. Plus, a pair of featherweight matchups kicks off the action, as Dennis Wosik meets Hicham Chaaboute and Mohamed el Hammouti faces Ahmad Chikh Mousa.

GLORY 82 fight card

The full GLORY 82: Plazibat vs Catinas lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas

Alim Nabiev vs. Endy Semeleer

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Mark Trijsburg

Itay Gershon vs. Cihad Akipa

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Michal Blawdziewicz

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Juri De Sousa

Undercard

Imad Hadar vs. Brice Kombou

Denis Wosik vs. Hicham Chaaboute

Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Mohamed el Hammouti