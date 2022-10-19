UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev features a series of MMA bouts with a pair of Ultimate Fighting Championship belts contested at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, October 23 at 5 am AEDT.
In the main event former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev (22-1) battle it out for the vacant 155-pound belt. In the co-main event current UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defends his strap against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw (17-4).
Also on the card former 125-pound champion Petr Yan (16-3) and Sean O’Malley (15-1) meet at bantamweight, Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) and Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) duel at lightweight and Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) and Manon Fiorot (9-1) square off at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 23. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.
The preliminary card starts at 1 am AEDT.
UFC 280 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at 5 am AEDT.
The preliminary card begins at 1 am AEDT.
UFC 280 Adelaide time (ACDT)
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at 4:30 am ACDT.
The preliminary card starts at 12:30 am ACDT.
UFC 280 start time in Brisbane (AEST)
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at 4 am AEST.
The preliminary card begins at 12 am AEST.
UFC 280 Darwin time (ACST)
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev start time Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at 3:30 am ACST.
The preliminary card starts at 11:30 pm ACST on Saturday, October 22.
UFC 280 Perth time (AWST)
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at 2 am AWST.
The preliminary card starts at 10 pm AWST on Saturday, October 22.
UFC 280 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at 1 am CXT.
The preliminary card starts at 9 pm CXT on Saturday, October 22.
UFC 280 fight card
The full UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title
- Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
- Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
- Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
Preliminary Card
- Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
- Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
- Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon
- Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg