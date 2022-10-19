UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev features a series of MMA bouts with a pair of Ultimate Fighting Championship belts contested at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, October 23 at 5 am AEDT.

In the main event former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev (22-1) battle it out for the vacant 155-pound belt. In the co-main event current UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defends his strap against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw (17-4).

Also on the card former 125-pound champion Petr Yan (16-3) and Sean O’Malley (15-1) meet at bantamweight, Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) and Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) duel at lightweight and Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) and Manon Fiorot (9-1) square off at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 23. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am AEDT.

UFC 280 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at 5 am AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 1 am AEDT.

UFC 280 fight card

The full UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg