Beatriz Ferreira is set to make her pro boxing debut against fellow-Brazilian Taynna Cardoso (5-0, 1 KO) on Saturday November 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. The pair meets in a four-round bout featured on the card topped by Montana Love up against Stevie Spark live stream on DAZN.

Ferreira signed a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn in the summer. The 29-year-old amateur world champion and Olympic silver medalist is itching to get started in the pro game and wants to get active from debut as she targets adding professional world title honors to her impressive amateur background.

“I am excited to finally have my professional debut confirmed and especially for it to take place in the United States,” said Ferreira. “I want to put on a big show for all the boxing fans there so they can see what I am about.”

“I have been working very hard in the gym for the last few months, making little adjustments to my style. I can’t wait to feel the vibe and energy as a professional boxer and start my journey to becoming World Champion!”

In the main event hometown star Montana Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) and Australian Stevie Spark (15-2 14 KOs) battle it out for the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title. Among other previously announced bouts Richardson Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) and Yomar Alamo (20-1-1 12 KOs) square off for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight belt. In addition, Raymond Ford (12-0-1 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap against Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1 17 KOs).

Love vs Spark fight card

The current Love vs Spark fight card looks as the following:

Montana Love vs. Steve Spark, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title

Richardson Hitchins vs. Yomar Alamo, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF North American super lightweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title

Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford, 8 rounds, lightweight

Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso, 4 rounds, lightweight