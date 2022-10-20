Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji square off at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, November 13. A full contact exhibition boxing match features undefeated all-time boxing great up against UK-based YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer. The pair battles it out in the headliner of “Global Titans Fight Series” live on DAZN PPV.

Ahead of the event the fighters hosted a press conference, went face to face for the first time and previewed their upcoming matchup. Check out below what the participants had to say at the presser held at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather

“I’m just glad that we’re able to come together and put another great event together for the fans. I’ve been here so many times as far as doing big fights, and it’s all about entertainment. That’s what you’re getting on November 13.

“I’m happy to be back in the UAE to give people excitement. We’re both going to have fun and all of the people in the world are going to be entertained.

“Deji has a huge following, I have a huge following and it’s all about excitement. We’re both going to bring it and I think it’s going to be really cool for the UAE.

“I like his confidence and I like that after his first fight, he didn’t give up. He kept working hard to get better and improve.”

Deji Olatunji

“This is amazing. I’m truly blessed. This is surreal. We’re making history. I don’t really have the words to properly explain how I feel.

“At the end of the day, I’m here to have fun and showcase my skills. We’ll see what happens in the ring on November 13.

“I always want to encourage people to never give up. I was a guy who people always doubted. But I made sure that I worked hard and carried on, because I’m never going to give up.

“I want to show Floyd that I’m really bringing something to the table with this fight.”

Keane Anis Co-Owner, Global Titans Fight Series

“We came up with Global Titans because I wanted to go global with big fight events and support the youth in this sport in Africa and all around the world. Floyd is very much interested in giving back to his fans and that helped make the idea come together.”

Uday Singh, CEO of Global Titans Fight Series

“It takes a lot to get to where we are today. November 13, something huge is going to be born. It’s the start of many big things. We couldn’t be luckier to have the champ, Floyd Mayweather, headlining that fight.”

The list of bouts featured on the Mayweather vs Deji undercard is expected to be announced shortly.