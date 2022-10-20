Search
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday October 22, which makes it Sunday October 23 in Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 280 can be purchased through StubHub.

Expected in attendance former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, No. 4-ranked Islam Makhachev, current UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

UFC 280 start time: How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev

MMA fans can watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 280 full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

Stream boxing live on DAZN

