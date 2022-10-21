Floyd Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) and Daniel Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, October 20. The contest pits undefeated Jersey City, New Jersey native now residing in Austin, Texas and two-time world title challenger of Mexico City, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds bout at lightweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Friday, October 21.

The eight-round light flyweight co-main features former world title challengers, Anabel Ortiz (32-5, 4 KOs) of Mexico and Maria Santizo (10-1, 6 KOs) of Guatemala. Also on the card, Joshua Garcia (5-0, 3 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA faces Christian Lorenzo (3-3, 1 KO) of Guerrero, Mexico in a four-rounder at super featherweight, Sergio Gonzalez (6-11-1, 2 KOs) takes on Jorge Estrada (3-0, 3 KOs) in the all-Mexican four-round battle at super welterweight and Eric Tudor (5-0, 4 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida meets Ramon Marquez (5-2, 5 KOs) of Tucson, Arizona in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Kicking off the action Angel Beltran Villa (14-1, 9 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico and Rance Ward (7-4-1, 2 KOs) of Houma, Louisiana duel in a six-rounder at welterweight.

How to watch Floyd Schofield vs Daniel Rosas

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, October 20

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, October 21

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Schofield vs Rosas fight card

Get Schofield vs Rosas full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas, 8 rounds, lightweight

Anabel Ortiz vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, light flyweight

Joshua Garcia vs. Christian Lorenzo, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Jorge Estrada vs. Sergio Lucio Gonzalez, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Eric Tudor vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Angel Beltran Villa vs. Rance Ward, 6 rounds, welterweight