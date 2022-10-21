German Leon Bunn goes up against undefeated Irishman Padraig McCrory in the main event live stream from Fabriksporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday, October 22. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at light heavyweight.

Advertisements

Also on the card a pair of Top Rank’s young talents Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy. Molloy squares off against 38-bout veteran Sandro Jajanidzez in a six-rounder at featherweight. Walker steps up against Colombia’s Yin Caicedo (6-4-3, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight.

Among other bouts, Bilgenur Aras (7-1, 5 KOs) faces Oksana Romanova (10-33-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at bantamweight, Daniel Dietz (6-0, 6 KOs) faces Gyorgy Kutasi (5-15, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight and Allen Bauer (1-0, 1 KO) meets Renato Balogh (1-0) in a four-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Richard Lewicki (2-0, 2 KOs) and Merab Turkadze (6-17-1, 2 KOs) duel in a four-rounder at middleweight.

Leon Bunn vs Padraig McCrory

Leon Bunn (18-0, 9 KOs) formerly held the IBF International belt and defended that strap in a career-best victory over former world title challenger Enrico Koelling in November 2019. He’s won three bouts since the Koelling triumph, most recently stopping Tunisian southpaw Islam Teffahi.

Padraig McCrory (14-0, 8 KOs) is an all-action fighter from Belfast who has knocked out his last four foes in five rounds or less. He is coming off a one-sided fifth-round destruction over former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban.

How to watch Leon Bunn vs Padraig McCrory

Boxing fans can watch Leon Bunn vs Padraig McCrory live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, October 22. The start time is scheduled for 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT.

Although no live stream has been announced for other countries, fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bunn vs McCrory from practically anywhere.

Bunn vs McCrory fight card

The announced Bunn vs McCrory fight card looks as the following:

Leon Bunn vs. Padraig McCrory, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Kurt Walker vs. Sandro Jajanidze, 6 rounds, featherweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Yin Caicedo, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Bilgenur Aras vs. Oksana Romanova, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Daniel Dietz vs. Gyorgy Kutasi, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Allen Bauer vs. Renato Balogh, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Ryszard Lewicki vs. Merab Turkadze , 4 rounds, middleweight