Mauricio Lara looks to stop Jose Sanmartin inside six rounds

Mauricio Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) goes up against Jose Sanmartin (33-5-1 21 KOs) in the main event live stream on DAZN from Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of their twelve-round featherweight bout the Mexican contender has vowed to take his frustrations out on his opponent from Colombia and sent a warning message to the 125-pound world champions.

The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 23.

Lara had been set to challenge reigning WBA champion Leigh Wood in Nottingham, England in September, but the bout fell off after the champion suffered a bicep injury in training. The Mexican now looks to keep himself in the picture to face one of the 125-pound titleholders at the start of 2023 by putting on a dominant display against Sanmartin (33-5-1 21 KOs).

Mauricio Lara: I will face any champion that gives me the opportunity

‘Bronco’ announced his intentions at the top level with his brutal stoppage win over Josh Warrington in London in February 2021. The rematch seven months later ended in disappointment as a cut over Lara’s left eye ended the bout in technical draw after two rounds.

The 24-year-old Lara stopped Emilio Sanchez inside three rounds in March in San Diego to return to action with a bang. He is excited to fight on home turf for the first time in almost two years as he aims to show the champions that there is nowhere to hide from him.

“I want to be a world champion,” said Lara. “I will do it. I will face any champion that gives me the opportunity.

“We know that Jose is a good fighter. He’s strong. He’s coming off a seven-fight win streak. Well, he had a win streak because unfortunately he has a fight against me. Everyone knows the kind of status I have now. I’m a train without brakes and no one will stop me. I feel very prepared both mentally and physically.

“You will see a different Bronco Lara. You will still see his bravery. You will still see his power. I will work little by little in this fight, but I don’t think it goes past the sixth round.

“It fills me with a lot of emotion to fight here. Also, there are a lot of mixed feeling in my return to my city as well. I plan to deliver a great show in Mexico City, a place that has needed a show like this for quite some time.

“It means a lot to me to be able to broadcast the sport of boxing to a lot of people. That motivates me. It excites me to know that people follow me, too. I’m just trying to contribute my grain of sand for the next generation so that they can have better opportunities than I did.

“I had mixed feelings with the Wood fight being cancelled. I was sad, of course. But there are still a lot of things to do. I spoke with my representative, Alex, and he said that good things are coming. I believe that Wood is honest and that he was hurt. I hope we meet in the future.

“Now we know that there are two Englishman who have run away from a Mexican. We’ll have to meet at some point. When that happens, I will destroy him. It will be the worst decision he’ll ever have made.

“Those fights with Warrington changed my life a lot. It positioned me as one of the top prospects in Mexico City and in all of Mexico. I’m very happy that I took advantage of all the opportunities that were given to me. And, in terms of boxing skills, ‘Bronco’ Lara grew a lot.

“After the last fight with Josh, I was very frustrated. As I’ve mentioned, it’s a topic that’s become very personal for me. And we know that if he fights against me again, he will have to retire from boxing. As I’ve promised to do, so it will be. Believe me; it’s something that’s very personal.”

In the co-main event Angel Fierro (19-1-2 15 KOs) and Jeremy Cuevas (14-1 10 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder with the vacant WBO NABO lightweight title on the line. Also on the card Reshat Mati (12-0 7 KOs) and Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez (10-2-1, 5 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight strap.

