Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin weigh-in results

Mauricio Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) squares off against Jose Sanmartin (33-5-1 21 KOs) in the twelve-round featherweight main event live stream on DAZN from Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City on Saturday October 22, which makes it Sunday October 23 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the ten-round co-main event, Jeremy Cuevas (14-1 10 KOs) and Angel Fierro (19-1-2 15 KOs) battle it out for the WBO NABO lightweight title. Also on the card, Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez (10-2-1, 5 KOs) meets Reshat Mati (12-0 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight belt.
Get Lara vs Sanmartin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Lara vs Sanmartin fight card
- Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin, 12 rounds, featherweight
- Angel Fierro vs. Jeremy Cuevas, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBO NABO lightweight title
- Reshat Mati vs. Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight title
Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin start time, how to watch
- Alberto Mora vs. Diego Andrade Jr, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Abilkhan Amankul vs. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Jonathan Lopez vs. Ulises Suarez Ortega, 6 rounds, super featherweight