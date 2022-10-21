Two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba, Robeisy Ramirez has a new opponent for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, October 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Battling out in the co-feature to Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz, rising featherweight contender, nicknamed “El Tren”, faces Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero in a ten-round showdown. The latter replaces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to hand injury.

The date when Lomachenko vs Ortiz airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 30.

Tickets for the event are on sale, and can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) is coming off a sensational one-punch knockout over Abraham Nova and is closing in on a world title opportunity. Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) has won two fights since back-to-back decision defeats to top lightweights Michel Rivera and Isaac Cruz. He’s now at his natural weight and hopes to stun Ramirez under the Garden lights.

“The opponent does not matter. I will put on a show October 29 in New York City,” Ramirez said. “I have the utmost respect for Romero, who took the fight on short notice. But once we get in that ring, I am coming full steam ahead at him for the win. ‘El Tren’ will not be derailed.”

On the top of fight card, three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko takes on undefeated contender Jamaine Ortiz in a twelve-rounder at lightweight. Among other bouts, Nico Ali Walsh faces Billy Wagner in a six-rounder at middleweight.

The event airs live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.