Search
Boxing

Robeisy Ramirez faces Jose Matias Romero in new Lomachenko vs Ortiz co-feature on Oct 29 in New York, Jessie Magdaleno injured

FIGHTMAG
Robeisy Ramirez faces Jose Matias Romero on Oct 29 in New York
Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Lomachenko vs Ortiz: 12-round lightweight bout at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

Two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba, Robeisy Ramirez has a new opponent for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, October 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Battling out in the co-feature to Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz, rising featherweight contender, nicknamed “El Tren”, faces Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero in a ten-round showdown. The latter replaces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to hand injury.

Advertisements

The date when Lomachenko vs Ortiz airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 30.

Tickets for the event are on sale, and can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) is coming off a sensational one-punch knockout over Abraham Nova and is closing in on a world title opportunity. Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) has won two fights since back-to-back decision defeats to top lightweights Michel Rivera and Isaac Cruz. He’s now at his natural weight and hopes to stun Ramirez under the Garden lights.

“The opponent does not matter. I will put on a show October 29 in New York City,” Ramirez said. “I have the utmost respect for Romero, who took the fight on short notice. But once we get in that ring, I am coming full steam ahead at him for the win. ‘El Tren’ will not be derailed.”

On the top of fight card, three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko takes on undefeated contender Jamaine Ortiz in a twelve-rounder at lightweight. Among other bouts, Nico Ali Walsh faces Billy Wagner in a six-rounder at middleweight.

The event airs live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097