The next fight date has been set for Tyson Fury as reigning WBC heavyweight champion defends his belt, as well as the lineal title, against old rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 3. Also on the night Daniel Dubois defends his WBA “Regular” heavyweight strap against Kevin Lerena. Tickets are on sale today via Ticketmaster.

Advertisements

Fury and Chisora previously met twice. “The Gypsy King” won both of their first two fights, taking the victory by unanimous decision in July 2011 and via the tenth-round retirement in November 2014.

Fury, who intends on fighting current unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the first part of 2023, will once again perform on UK soil following his April knockout of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Fury vs Chisora 3 tickets

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England are on sale today, Friday, October 21 at noon.

Fury vs Chisora tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3

In between Fury fights, Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) challenged for the WBC title and gave a good account of himself against Vitali Klitschko in Munich, before entering into a grudge match at West Ham United’s Upton Park against another British rival in David Haye.

He rebuilt from those setbacks by winning the WBO International, European and WBA International titles in a five-fight winning streak, setting up a return fight with Fury that took place at London’s ExCel Arena in November 2014.

In recent years, Chisora has been involved in two close encounters with Dillian Whyte and one with Usyk, while defeating Carlos Takam, Artur Szpilka and David Price. Last year, he lost a pair of tight affairs with Joseph Parker.

His last fight was an exciting points victory over former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev in July.

Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) remains an undefeated champion and completed his remarkable return from the boxing wilderness with a resounding rematch victory over Deontay Wilder in February 2020, with the Bronze Bomber saved by his corner in the seventh round.

A trilogy battle followed eight months later, which delivered a Las Vegas thriller where Wilder was put down in rounds three and ten and Fury down twice in round four before knocking out the former WBC ruler in the eleventh.

Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena

The 25-year-old Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) seized his world title belt in June when he travelled to Miami and demolished previous champion Trevor Bryan, inflicting a first defeat on the American via a fourth-round stoppage.

Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs), 30, is a recent addition to the heavyweight ranks, having established himself as the IBO world cruiserweight champion, making six defenses of the title. At heavyweight he has recorded victories over contenders Patrick Ferguson, Bogdan Dinu and Mariusz Wach.

‘Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight’

Fury vs Chisora 3 | Poster

“I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defense in front of the British fans in London,” said promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions. “Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

“Derek, also a big favorite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicized undisputed match-up with Usyk in the New Year which we’re really looking forward to.

“I am also delighted that we have added Daniel Dubois to the card with a first defense of his WBA belt against Kevin Lerena. It makes it a real heavyweight night, and Daniel represents the best of the new generation coming through.”

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said: “Whenever Tyson Fury fights, it is a major event, and I expect him to once again put on a spectacular show for the fans. There are talks about what’s next for Tyson, but the first order of business is a battle against an extraordinarily tough fighter in Derek Chisora.”

Boxing fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, December 4. International broadcast details are yet to be confirmed.

Fury vs Chisora 3 fight card

Other bouts featured on the Fury vs Chisora undercard are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Dubois’ WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title