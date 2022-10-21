Search
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff (video)

FIGHTMAG
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, the fighters featured on the UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans. Video is available up top.

UFC 280 start time: How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States on Saturday October 22, and Kayo in Australia on Sunday October 23.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through StubHub.

Get UFC 280 full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

