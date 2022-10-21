UFC 280 weigh-in results, Oliveira vs Makhachev (video)

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday October 22, which makes it Sunday October 23 in Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the five-round main event No. 4-ranked Islam Makhachev faces off against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound belt. In the co-main event current UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw.
UFC 280 tickets can be purchased through StubHub.
MMA fans can watch UFC 280 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Get UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 280 fight card
Main Card
- Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title
- Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
- Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
- Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
UFC 280 Australia time: How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev
Preliminary Card
- Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
- Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
- Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon
- Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg