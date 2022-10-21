UFC 280 weigh-in results, Oliveira vs Makhachev (video)

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday October 22, which makes it Sunday October 23 in Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round main event No. 4-ranked Islam Makhachev faces off against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound belt. In the co-main event current UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw.

UFC 280 fight card

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg