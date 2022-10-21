Search
UFC

UFC 280 weigh-in results, Oliveira vs Makhachev (video)

FIGHTMAG

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev weigh-in live show

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday October 22, which makes it Sunday October 23 in Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event No. 4-ranked Islam Makhachev faces off against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound belt. In the co-main event current UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw.

UFC 280 tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

MMA fans can watch UFC 280 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 280 fight card

Main Card

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

UFC 280 Australia time: How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev

Preliminary Card

  • Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
  • Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon
  • Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097