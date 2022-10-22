David Morrell Jr has a date and opponent for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, November 5 when he faces Aidos Yerbossynuly in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis. The contest features unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion and local fan-favorite up against undefeated mandatory challenger of Kazakhstan. The pair squares off in the scheduled twelve rounds bout live on Showtime. Tickets are on sale now.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Yoelvis Gomez of Cuba goes up against former unified world champion Jeison Rosario in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Also at middleweight, unbeaten Fiodor Czerkaszyn takes on Nathaniel Gallimore in a ten-round telecast opener.

“The fans in Minneapolis have brought an outstanding energy and atmosphere time and time again for their favorite adopted son David Morrell Jr. and again and again he has delivered with a spectacular knockout,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “He will be looking to add to his growing resume of highlights on November 5 live on Showtime against perhaps the toughest challenge of his career, when he takes on the confident and unbeaten Aidos Yerbossynuly. With two exciting undercard matchups, it’s shaping up to be another can’t-miss night at The Armory in Minneapolis.”

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly tickets

David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 5 at The Armory in Minneapolis are on sale.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly tickets can be purchased through StubHub and Vivid Seats.

David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly

Now based in Minneapolis, Morrell (7-0, 6 KOs) has shown off the prodigious talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s iconic amateur scene since arriving stateside in 2019. The 24-year-old captured an interim title by dominating the then-unbeaten Lennox Allen in August 2020 in just his third pro fight. Morell, who trains in Texas with renowned coach Ronnie Shields, has thrilled the crowd at The Armory in his adopted hometown with sensational knockouts in each of his last three fights. His most recent outing saw him deliver an electric Showtime debut in stopping Kalvin Henderson in June.

“On November 5, I’m going to take another step toward solidifying myself as the best super middleweight in the world,” said Morrell Jr. “Yerbossynuly is a dangerous opponent who’s never tasted defeat. A win against him on Showtime, in front of a rowdy hometown crowd at The Armory, is going to catapult me into a fight with the biggest names in the sport. I’m going to be the next big fighter to shine on the national stage. Minnesota, be ready, because your hometown son is about to put on another spectacular show.”

The 30-year-old Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) earned a shot at Morrell after delivering a statement knockout of Lennox Allen in the 10th-round of their September 2021 showdown. A native of Zharkent, Kazakhstan who now fights out of Las Vegas, Yerbossynuly first turned pro in 2015 with knockouts in seven of his first eight outings, including two stateside triumphs. He returns to fight in the U.S. for the third time on November 5, having won his last two fights by knockout, including a stoppage of the previously unbeaten Issah Samir in December 2020.

“I’ve had a great training camp with my amazing team that inspires me to push myself every day,” said Yerbossynuly. “We are descendants of Genghis Khan, and you will see the power of the Nomads on November 5. All of our hard work and sacrifice will pay off when I defeat David Morrell Jr. and bring the world title back to Kazakhstan.”

Yoelvis Gomez vs Jeison Rosario

The 25-year-old Gómez (6-0, 5 KOs) made a big statement in his U.S. debut on Christmas Day 2021, blasting out the typically durable Clay Collard in the first round of their showdown. Born in Havana, Cuba and now fighting out of Las Vegas, the southpaw showed power in both hands and relentless finishing skills, immediately making him a rising contender in the talent-laden super welterweight division. He most recently stepped up his competition again, cruising to a shutout unanimous decision against hard-hitting veteran Jorge Cota in May on Showtime.

“I’m excited to be fighting back on Showtime,” said Gomez. “Jeison Rosario is a former world champion who has been in the ring with some great champions, and I’m expecting a very tough fight. My goal is to throw a lot of hard punches with accuracy and bring some excitement for those watching. Like always, I’ll be gunning for the knockout, but if I have to go the distance, I’m well prepared to go rounds. Yoelvis ‘La Joya’ time is coming!”

Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) will look to move himself into title contention at middleweight after scoring knockouts in three straight fights dating back to November 2021. The 27-year-old’s current streak comes after a pair of defeats versus undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo and top contender Erickson Lubin. Born in the Dominican Republic and fighting out of Miami, Rosario captured the WBA and IBF 154-pound belts by stopping Julian Williams in one of 2020’s biggest upsets, before losing the titles against Charlo.

“I’m super motivated for this fight,” said Rosario. “I’ve trained hard and I’m ready for war. Gomez is a good fighter with a lot of talent, but I’ve beaten talented fighters before. I’m not worried about what he brings to the ring because I’ve already been in there and shown I can go toe-to-toe with all the lions.”

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Nathaniel Gallimore

The 26-year-old Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) made a successful stateside debut in August, stopping Gilbert Venegas Jr. in the fourth-round of a matchup that streamed live on the Showtime Sports® YouTube channel. Originally from Ukraine and a citizen of Warsaw, Poland, Czerkaszyn turned pro in 2015 and owns three 10-round unanimous decisions on his record, hardly losing a round throughout the contests.

“I’ve been training since my last fight and I’ve stayed in shape so that I was ready to take advantage of an opportunity like this,” said Czerkaszyn. “I’m facing a good opponent, who’s very fast. I’ve seen him train before in Chicago and watched his fights, so I know what to expect. I’m hungry and I’m ready to show off my boxing skills on November 5.”

Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KOs) has made a name for himself challenging the best fighters at 154 pounds and using his power and skill to present stiff competition. The 34-year-old owns a stoppage victory over former unified champion Jeison Rosario, and has also faced former unified champion Julian Williams, former champion Patrick Teixeira, and top contenders Sebastian Fundora and Erickson Lubin. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Gallimore has fought out of Chicago as a pro and most recently bested the previously unbeaten Leon Lawson III at The Armory in June 2021.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring and on this big stage on Showtime,” said Gallimore. “I was raised in a family where we made it happen whether we had it or not, and that’s my mentality day in and day out. I’m looking forward to this fight and showing that my tenacity will always prevail.”

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly fight card

The current Morrell vs Yerbossynuly lineup can be found below. The list of bouts featured on the undercars is expected to be announced shortly.

David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jeison Rosario, 10 rounds, middleweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, middleweight