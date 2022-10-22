UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 22. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 23.

In the five-round main event former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev (22-1) battle it out for the vacant 155-pound title. In the five-round co-main event reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defends his strap against former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4).

Also on the main card Sean O’Malley (15-1) goes up against former 125-pound champion Petr Yan (16-3) at bantamweight, Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) meets Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) at lightweight and Manon Fiorot (9-1) faces Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) at 127.5-pound catchweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

United States

Date: Saturday, October 22

Main card: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, October 23

Main card: 5 am AEDT live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 1:30 am AEDT live on ESPN on Kayo

Other countries

MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev from practically anywhere.

UFC 280 fight card

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg