UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 22. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 23.
In the five-round main event former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev (22-1) battle it out for the vacant 155-pound title. In the five-round co-main event reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defends his strap against former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4).
Also on the main card Sean O’Malley (15-1) goes up against former 125-pound champion Petr Yan (16-3) at bantamweight, Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) meets Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) at lightweight and Manon Fiorot (9-1) faces Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) at 127.5-pound catchweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev
United States
Date: Saturday, October 22
Main card: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, October 23
Main card: 5 am AEDT live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 1:30 am AEDT live on ESPN on Kayo
Other countries
MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev from practically anywhere.
UFC 280 fight card
Get UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title
- Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
- Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
- Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
Countdown to UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev (video)
Preliminary Card
- Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
- Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon
- Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg