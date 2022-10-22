Search
UFC 280 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Oliveira vs Makhachev, main event, prelims

Stream UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev results live from Abu Dhabi
Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 22. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 23.

In the five-round main event former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev (22-1) battle it out for the vacant 155-pound title. In the five-round co-main event reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defends his strap against former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4).

Also on the main card Sean O’Malley (15-1) goes up against former 125-pound champion Petr Yan (16-3) at bantamweight, Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) meets Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) at lightweight and Manon Fiorot (9-1) faces Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) at 127.5-pound catchweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

United States
Date: Saturday, October 22
Main card: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 280 PPV on ESPN+ >>

Australia
Date: Sunday, October 23
Main card: 5 am AEDT live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 1:30 am AEDT live on ESPN on Kayo

Order UFC 280 PPV on Kayo >>

Other countries
MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev from practically anywhere.

UFC 280 fight card

Get UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC lightweight title
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Countdown to UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev (video)

Preliminary Card

  • Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon
  • Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg
