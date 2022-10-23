Search
Boxing

Lineage of Greatness 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Morrison vs Simms, undercard

FIGHTMAG

Lineage of Greatness 2 live from Kansas City

Lineage of Greatness 2 airs live from Memorial Hall in Kansas City on Saturday, October 22 featuring sons of four true boxing legends. In the ten-round main event undefeated heavyweight contender Kenzie “TCB” Morrison (20-0, 18 KOs) faces Robert Simms (11-3-1, 3 KOs) for the WBC United States heavyweight title. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 23.

Advertisements

Also on the card Steve Cunningham Jr makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round middleweight battle against Andre Scott. Among other bouts, Jose Luis Castillo Jr (24-3, 18 KOs) takes on James Roach (6-5, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight and Alcibiade Duran (9-2, 7 KOs) meets Jake Robinson (5-2-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Yavontae Christopher (2-0, 2 KOs) and Gerald McClellan Jr (2-0, 1 KOs) duel in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Lineage of Greatness 2

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, October 22
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, October 23
Time: 3 am BST / 1 pm AEDT

Stream Lineage of Greatness 2 live on FITE

Lineage of Greatness 2 fight card

Get Lineage of Greatness 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • Kenzie Morrison vs. Robert Simms, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBC US heavyweight title
  • Steve Cunningham Jr vs. Andre Scott, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jose Luis Castillo Jr vs. James Roach, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Alcibiade Duran vs. Jake Robinson, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Gerald McClellan Jr vs. Yavontae Christopher, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims

  • John Cantrell vs. Thomas Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jorge Carlos vs. Aaron Ely, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Deshawn Prather vs. Dedrick Bell, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Ronnell Burnett vs. Edward Guinn, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Lineage of Greatness 2 results

  • Ronnell Burnett def. Edward Guinn by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
  • Deshawn Prather def. Dedrick Bell by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)
  • Jorge Carlos def. Aaron Ely by KO (R1 at 0:45)
  • John Cantrell def. Thomas Jones by KO (R1 at 2:03)
  • Yavontae Christopher def. Gerald McClellan Jr by unanimous decision
  • Jake Robinson def. Alcibiade Duran by unanimous decision
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097