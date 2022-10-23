Lineage of Greatness 2 airs live from Memorial Hall in Kansas City on Saturday, October 22 featuring sons of four true boxing legends. In the ten-round main event undefeated heavyweight contender Kenzie “TCB” Morrison (20-0, 18 KOs) faces Robert Simms (11-3-1, 3 KOs) for the WBC United States heavyweight title. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 23.
Also on the card Steve Cunningham Jr makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round middleweight battle against Andre Scott. Among other bouts, Jose Luis Castillo Jr (24-3, 18 KOs) takes on James Roach (6-5, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight and Alcibiade Duran (9-2, 7 KOs) meets Jake Robinson (5-2-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Yavontae Christopher (2-0, 2 KOs) and Gerald McClellan Jr (2-0, 1 KOs) duel in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Lineage of Greatness 2
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, October 22
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, October 23
Time: 3 am BST / 1 pm AEDT
Lineage of Greatness 2 fight card
Get Lineage of Greatness 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Kenzie Morrison vs. Robert Simms, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBC US heavyweight title
- Steve Cunningham Jr vs. Andre Scott, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Jose Luis Castillo Jr vs. James Roach, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Alcibiade Duran vs. Jake Robinson, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Gerald McClellan Jr vs. Yavontae Christopher, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
Prelims
- John Cantrell vs. Thomas Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Jorge Carlos vs. Aaron Ely, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Deshawn Prather vs. Dedrick Bell, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Ronnell Burnett vs. Edward Guinn, 4 rounds, super lightweight
Lineage of Greatness 2 results
- Ronnell Burnett def. Edward Guinn by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
- Deshawn Prather def. Dedrick Bell by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)
- Jorge Carlos def. Aaron Ely by KO (R1 at 0:45)
- John Cantrell def. Thomas Jones by KO (R1 at 2:03)
- Yavontae Christopher def. Gerald McClellan Jr by unanimous decision
- Jake Robinson def. Alcibiade Duran by unanimous decision