Lineage of Greatness 2 airs live from Memorial Hall in Kansas City on Saturday, October 22 featuring sons of four true boxing legends. In the ten-round main event undefeated heavyweight contender Kenzie “TCB” Morrison (20-0, 18 KOs) faces Robert Simms (11-3-1, 3 KOs) for the WBC United States heavyweight title. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 23.

Also on the card Steve Cunningham Jr makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round middleweight battle against Andre Scott. Among other bouts, Jose Luis Castillo Jr (24-3, 18 KOs) takes on James Roach (6-5, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight and Alcibiade Duran (9-2, 7 KOs) meets Jake Robinson (5-2-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Yavontae Christopher (2-0, 2 KOs) and Gerald McClellan Jr (2-0, 1 KOs) duel in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Lineage of Greatness 2

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 3 am BST / 1 pm AEDT

Lineage of Greatness 2 fight card

Get Lineage of Greatness 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Kenzie Morrison vs. Robert Simms, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBC US heavyweight title

Steve Cunningham Jr vs. Andre Scott, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jose Luis Castillo Jr vs. James Roach, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Alcibiade Duran vs. Jake Robinson, 6 rounds, welterweight

Gerald McClellan Jr vs. Yavontae Christopher, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims

John Cantrell vs. Thomas Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Jorge Carlos vs. Aaron Ely, 4 rounds, lightweight

Deshawn Prather vs. Dedrick Bell, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ronnell Burnett vs. Edward Guinn, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Lineage of Greatness 2 results

Ronnell Burnett def. Edward Guinn by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Deshawn Prather def. Dedrick Bell by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Jorge Carlos def. Aaron Ely by KO (R1 at 0:45)

John Cantrell def. Thomas Jones by KO (R1 at 2:03)

Yavontae Christopher def. Gerald McClellan Jr by unanimous decision

Jake Robinson def. Alcibiade Duran by unanimous decision