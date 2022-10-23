Search
Boxing

Lara vs Sanmartin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin results live from Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City
Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin faceoff | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Lara vs Sanmartin live on DAZN

Mauricio Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) of Mexico and Jose Sanmartin (33-5-1 21 KOs) of Colombia battle it out in the main event live stream from Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City on Saturday, October 22. The pair meet in a twelve-round bout at featherweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 23.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Angel Fierro (19-1-2 15 KOs) challenges for the WBO NABO lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Jeremy Cuevas (14-1 10 KOs). Also on the card Reshat Mati (12-0 7 KOs) contests for the vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight belt in a ten-rounder against Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez (10-2-1, 5 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin

USA, UK & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 22
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, October 23
Time: 11 am AEDT

Lara vs Sanmartin fight card

Get Lara vs Sanmartin full fight card and results below.

Main Card

  • Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin, 12 rounds, featherweight
  • Angel Fierro vs. Jeremy Cuevas, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBO NABO lightweight title
  • Reshat Mati vs. Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight title
  • Alberto Mora vs. Diego Andrade Jr, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Mauricio Lara looks to stop Jose Sanmartin inside six rounds

Undercard

  • Francisco Pina vs. Felix Cruz, 6 rounds lightweight
  • Jonathan Lopez vs. Ulises Suarez Ortega, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Abilkhan Amankul vs. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes, 8 rounds, middleweight

Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin results

  • Abilkhan Amankul def. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes by KO (R2)
  • Alberto Mora def. Diego Andrade by unanimous decision (78-73, 79-72, 80-71)
  • Reshat Mati def. Leonel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 97-93)
  • Angel Fierro def. Jeremy Cuevas by TKO (R7)
  • Francisco Pina def. Felix Cruz by KO (R3)
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097