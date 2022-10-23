Lara vs Sanmartin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Mauricio Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) of Mexico and Jose Sanmartin (33-5-1 21 KOs) of Colombia battle it out in the main event live stream from Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City on Saturday, October 22. The pair meet in a twelve-round bout at featherweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 23.
In the co-main event Angel Fierro (19-1-2 15 KOs) challenges for the WBO NABO lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Jeremy Cuevas (14-1 10 KOs). Also on the card Reshat Mati (12-0 7 KOs) contests for the vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight belt in a ten-rounder against Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez (10-2-1, 5 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin
USA, UK & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 22
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, October 23
Time: 11 am AEDT
Lara vs Sanmartin fight card
Get Lara vs Sanmartin full fight card and results below.
Main Card
- Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin, 12 rounds, featherweight
- Angel Fierro vs. Jeremy Cuevas, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBO NABO lightweight title
- Reshat Mati vs. Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight title
- Alberto Mora vs. Diego Andrade Jr, 8 rounds, super featherweight
Mauricio Lara looks to stop Jose Sanmartin inside six rounds
Undercard
- Francisco Pina vs. Felix Cruz, 6 rounds lightweight
- Jonathan Lopez vs. Ulises Suarez Ortega, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Abilkhan Amankul vs. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes, 8 rounds, middleweight
Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin results
- Abilkhan Amankul def. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes by KO (R2)
- Alberto Mora def. Diego Andrade by unanimous decision (78-73, 79-72, 80-71)
- Reshat Mati def. Leonel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 97-93)
- Angel Fierro def. Jeremy Cuevas by TKO (R7)
- Francisco Pina def. Felix Cruz by KO (R3)