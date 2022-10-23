Lara vs Sanmartin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Mauricio Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) of Mexico and Jose Sanmartin (33-5-1 21 KOs) of Colombia battle it out in the main event live stream from Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City on Saturday, October 22. The pair meet in a twelve-round bout at featherweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 23.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Angel Fierro (19-1-2 15 KOs) challenges for the WBO NABO lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Jeremy Cuevas (14-1 10 KOs). Also on the card Reshat Mati (12-0 7 KOs) contests for the vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight belt in a ten-rounder against Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez (10-2-1, 5 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin

USA, UK & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 11 am AEDT

Lara vs Sanmartin fight card

Get Lara vs Sanmartin full fight card and results below.

Main Card

Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin, 12 rounds, featherweight

Angel Fierro vs. Jeremy Cuevas, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBO NABO lightweight title

Reshat Mati vs. Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBC Youth Silver welterweight title

Alberto Mora vs. Diego Andrade Jr, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Undercard

Francisco Pina vs. Felix Cruz, 6 rounds lightweight

Jonathan Lopez vs. Ulises Suarez Ortega, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes, 8 rounds, middleweight

Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin results

Abilkhan Amankul def. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes by KO (R2)

Alberto Mora def. Diego Andrade by unanimous decision (78-73, 79-72, 80-71)

Reshat Mati def. Leonel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 97-93)

Angel Fierro def. Jeremy Cuevas by TKO (R7)

Francisco Pina def. Felix Cruz by KO (R3)