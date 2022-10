UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev post-fight press conference follows MMA event produced live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday October 22 in the US, which makes it Sunday October 23 in Australia. Expected in attendance some of the fighters battling it out on the night. Video is available up top.

