Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) and Anderson Silva (3-1) battle it out in the main event live on pay-per-view from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, October 29. The contest features American YouTuber turned pro boxer up against Brazilian MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight bout contracted at 187 pounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 30.

Among Paul vs Silva PPV undercard bouts, Ashton Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight bout contracted at 133 pounds. As well, Chris Avila (1-1) takes on Mikhail Varshavski aka “Doctor Mike”, who makes his pro debut, in a four-round 185-pound clash. Plus, former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall make their pro boxing debut in a four-round 195-pound contest. In addition, former world title challengers Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves meet in a ten-round rematch at bantamweight.

Among the non-PPV lineup of action, Danny Barrios Flores (10-0, 2 KOs) faces Edgar Ortiz Jr (8-3-2, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight and Adrian Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Dominique Griffin (4-2-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Paul vs Silva tickets

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ are on sale.

Paul vs Silva tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in the United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream on Showtime PPV. The date is Saturday, October 29. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV price is $59.99.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 30. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $39.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in other countries

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva international live stream is available on FITE. The respective date, time and PPV price can be found on the event broadcast page.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Paul vs Silva from practically anywhere.

Paul vs Silva Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for Paul vs Silva Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Wednesday, October 26

Paul vs Silva media workout is on Wednesday, October 26 at WaterDance Plaza in the Westgate Entertainment District. The start time is 4:30 pm. The list of participants includes Adrian Rodriguez, Danny Barrios Flores, Chris Avila, Varshavski, Le’Veon Bell, Uriah Hall, Ashton Sylve, Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The event is open to the public. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Thursday, October 27

The final Paul vs Silva pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 27. The start time is 2 pm. Live stream from Desert Diamond Arena is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Friday, October 28

Paul vs Silva weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, October 28. Public weigh-in is held at Desert Diamond Arena – North Arena Floor. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Saturday, October 29

Paul vs Silva fight date is Saturday, October 29. The location is Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. Doors open and the first fight begins at 3 pm. Paul vs Silva telecast on Showtime begins at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Paul vs Silva fight card

The current Paul vs Silva lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweight (187 pounds contracted)

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, super featherweight (133 pounds contracted)

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight (185 pounds contracted)

Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall, 4 rounds, cruiserweight (195 pounds contracted)

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Shadasia Green vs. Ogleidis Suarez, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah, 4 rounds, super welterweight