Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1) and William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29. The contest features former world champion of South El Monte, California up against unbeaten contender of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at lightweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 30.

In the ten-round co-main event Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight belt against Jesus Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. Among other announced Diaz vs Zepeda undercard bouts, Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) of Chimba, Argentina defends her IBF women’s flyweight title in a ten-rounder against Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico. In addition, unbeaten Hector Valdez Jr (15-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas faces Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Among the bouts featured on the Golden Boy Fight Night card, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (3-0, 3 KOs) meets Adrian Leyva (3-3-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas in a six-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Houston’s Pablo Cruz (22-5-1, 6 KOs) goes up against Japhethlee Llamido of Long Beach in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Robert Ledesma (3-8, 2 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas and Jan Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KOs) of Los Cabos, Mexico square off in a four-rounder at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Diaz vs Zepeda tickets

Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California on Saturday, October 29 are on sale.

Diaz vs Zepeda tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda in USA

Boxing fans can watch Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 29. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda in UK and Australia

The date when Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda airs live stream on DAZN in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, October 30. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3 am BST and 1 pm AEDT.

Diaz vs Zepeda Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Diaz vs Zepeda Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Wednesday, October 26

Diaz vs Zepeda media workout is on Wednesday, October 26 at The BXNG Club – East Village. The start time is 2 pm. The list of participants includes Jesus Perez, Leonela Yudica, Jorge Chavez, Hector Valdez Jr., Arely Mucino, Alexis Rocha, William Zepeda and Joseph Diaz Jr. The event is open to the public.

Thursday, October 27

The final Diaz vs Zepeda pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 27 at Nova SD Rooftop. The press conference start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm.

Friday, October 28

The official Diaz vs Zepeda weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, October 28 at Nova SD Rooftop. The weigh-in start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Saturday, October 29

Diaz vs Zepeda fight date is Saturday, October 29. The location is Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California. Doors open 2 pm.

The first fight starts at 2:10 pm. The DAZN broadcast begins at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

The post-fight press conference follows as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Diaz vs Zepeda fight card

The current Diaz vs Zepeda lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Event

Joseph Diaz vs. William Zepeda, 12 rounds, lightweight

Alexis Rocha vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 10 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Leonela Paola Yudica vs. Arely Mucino, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yudica’s IBF women’s flyweight title

Hector Valdez vs. Max Ornelas, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Jorge Chavez vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Japhethlee Llamido vs. Pablo Cruz, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jan Salvatierra vs. Robert Ledesma, 4 rounds, flyweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jeremiah Potts, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Asa Stevens vs. Mychaquell Shields, 4 rounds, super bantamweight