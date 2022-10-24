Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) square off in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, October 29. The contest features undefeated undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland defending her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts against unbeaten challenger of Argentina. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) of the UK defends his European featherweight title against former two-division world champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs) of Spain. The scheduled for ten rounds bout also serves as the eliminator for IBF featherweight world title.

Among other Taylor vs Carabajal undercard bouts, Mary Romero (8-2, 2 KOs) of Spain defends her European super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against unbeaten Ellie Scotney (5-0) of the UK. As well, Gary Cully (14-0, 8 KOs) of Ireland takes on fellow-unbeaten Jaouad Belmehdi (16-0-3, 7 KOs) of France in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) of the UK meets Dominik Musil (7-4, 5 KOs) of Czech Republic in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In addition, Mickey Ellison (14-4, 5 KOs) of the UK faces his compatriot Thomas Whittaker Hart (7-0, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Also in the scheduled for six rounds bouts unbeaten Brits – light heavyweight John Hedges (6-0, 2 KOs) and super welterweight Jordan Reynolds (3-0,1 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

Boxing fans can watch Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 29. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

The date when Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT. Live stream is available on Kayo.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8 am AEDT.

Taylor vs Carabajal fight card

The current Taylor vs Carabajal lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO titles, undisputed lightweight title

Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Gill’s European featherweight title, IBF featherweight title eliminator

Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Romero’s EBU European super bantamweight title

Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi, 10 rounds, lightweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Dominik Musil, 6 rounds, heavyweight

John Hedges vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Mickey Ellison vs. Thomas Whittaker Hart, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Jordan Reynolds vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super welterweight