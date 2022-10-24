UFC Vegas 63 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen.

Advertisements

No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) is looking to rebound from the defeat by split decision suffered in his previous bout in June against Josh Emmett. Early this year he scored a unanimous decision against Giga Chikadze.

No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1) won eleven bouts in a row. In his previous outing in March he stopped Dan Hooker in the first round. Before that he secured a unanimous decision against Sodiq Yusuff.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Max Griffin (18-9) and Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) battle it out at welterweight. Griffin lost his previous bout in March by split decision against Neil Magny, which snapped his three-win streak. Means last fought in June when he suffered the defeat by submission in the second round against Kevin Holland, which also snapped his three-win streak.

Among other UFC Vegas 63 main card bouts, unbeaten Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0) faces Jared Vanderaa (12-9) at heavyweight. As well, Josh Fremd (9-3) takes on Tresean Gore (4-2) at middleweight. Plus, Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) meets Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5) at light heavyweight.

The preliminary card features Phil Hawes (12-3) faceoff Roman Dolidze (10-1) at middleweight, Andrei Arlovski (34-20) up against Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-9-1) at heavyweight and Joseph Holmes (8-2) versus Junyong Park (14-5) at middleweight. In addition, Chase Hooper (11-2-1) and Steve Garcia (12-5) square off at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen card

The current UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Max Griffin vs. Tim Means

Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Cody Durden

Christian Rodriguez vs. Garrett Armfield