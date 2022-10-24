UFC Vegas 63 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen.
No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) is looking to rebound from the defeat by split decision suffered in his previous bout in June against Josh Emmett. Early this year he scored a unanimous decision against Giga Chikadze.
No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1) won eleven bouts in a row. In his previous outing in March he stopped Dan Hooker in the first round. Before that he secured a unanimous decision against Sodiq Yusuff.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.
In the co-main event Max Griffin (18-9) and Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) battle it out at welterweight. Griffin lost his previous bout in March by split decision against Neil Magny, which snapped his three-win streak. Means last fought in June when he suffered the defeat by submission in the second round against Kevin Holland, which also snapped his three-win streak.
Among other UFC Vegas 63 main card bouts, unbeaten Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0) faces Jared Vanderaa (12-9) at heavyweight. As well, Josh Fremd (9-3) takes on Tresean Gore (4-2) at middleweight. Plus, Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) meets Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5) at light heavyweight.
The preliminary card features Phil Hawes (12-3) faceoff Roman Dolidze (10-1) at middleweight, Andrei Arlovski (34-20) up against Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-9-1) at heavyweight and Joseph Holmes (8-2) versus Junyong Park (14-5) at middleweight. In addition, Chase Hooper (11-2-1) and Steve Garcia (12-5) square off at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen card
The current UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
- Max Griffin vs. Tim Means
- Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Preliminary card
- Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes
- Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia
- Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Cody Durden
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Garrett Armfield