Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) and Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, October 29. The contest features three-weight world champion from Ukraine up against unbeaten contender of Worcester, Massachusetts. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at lightweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.

In the co-main event, two-time Cuba’s Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) goes up against Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at featherweight.

Among Lomachenko vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Chicago, Illinois native Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) faces Billy Wagner (5-2, 1 KO) of Browning, Montana in a six-rounder at middleweight. As well, Tiger Johnson (5-0, 4 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio meets Esteban Garcia (15-1, 7 KOs) of El Centro, California in a six-rounder at junior welterweight. Plus, Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) of Tulare, California takes on Egypt-born residing in Brooklyn, New York Ahmed Samir Hefny (13-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Troy Isley (7-0, 4 KOs) representing Alexandria, Virginia squares off against Quincy LaVallais (14-3-1, 9 KOs) of Kenner, Louisiana in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Lomachenko vs Ortiz tickets

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz tickets to witness all the action at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, October 29 are on sale.

Lomachenko vs Ortiz tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 29. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 30. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEDT.

How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz in other countries

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz international live stream is available on FITE. The respective schedule can be found on the event broadcast page.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lomachenko vs Ortiz from practically anywhere.

Lomachenko vs Ortiz fight card

The finalized Lomachenko vs Ortiz fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, lightweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero, 10 rounds, featherweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner, 6 rounds, middleweight

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Samir Hefny, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera, 6 rounds, lightweight

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Eric Mondragon, 8 rounds, junior lightweight