Bellator 287 in Milan: Date, time, tickets, fight card, how to watch, Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

FIGHTMAG
Adam Piccolotti vs Mansour Barnaoui tops Bellator Milan 2022
Adam Piccolotti | Bellator MMA

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui takes place at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29. The fight card live on Showtime features four bouts, following a series of preliminary matchups live stream on YouTube. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

In the main event Adam Piccolotti (13-4) and Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) battle it out at lightweight. In the co-main event Charlie Ward (10-4) and Fabian Edwards (10-2) square off at middleweight. Also on the card Saul Rogers (15-4) faces Tim Wilde (14-4) at lightweight and Justin Gonzalez (13-1) takes on Andrew Fisher (19-8) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 287 tickets

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui tickets to witness all the action at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29 are on sale.

Bellator 287 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

MMA fans can watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, October 29. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Bellator 287 preliminary card begins at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT live stream on YouTube.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from practically anywhere.

Bellator 287 fight card

The current Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
  • Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
  • Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
  • Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher

Preliminary Card

  • Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
  • Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome
  • Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
  • Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti
  • Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
  • Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
  • Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
  • Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
  • Steven Hill vs. Andrea Fusi
  • Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina
  • Oleg Popov vs. Denis Stojnic
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

