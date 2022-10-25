Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui takes place at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29. The fight card live on Showtime features four bouts, following a series of preliminary matchups live stream on YouTube. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase via Ticketmaster.
In the main event Adam Piccolotti (13-4) and Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) battle it out at lightweight. In the co-main event Charlie Ward (10-4) and Fabian Edwards (10-2) square off at middleweight. Also on the card Saul Rogers (15-4) faces Tim Wilde (14-4) at lightweight and Justin Gonzalez (13-1) takes on Andrew Fisher (19-8) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Bellator 287 tickets
Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui tickets to witness all the action at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29 are on sale.
Bellator 287 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
How to watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui
MMA fans can watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, October 29. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Bellator 287 preliminary card begins at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT live stream on YouTube.
Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from practically anywhere.
Bellator 287 fight card
The current Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
- Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
- Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
- Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher
Preliminary Card
- Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome
- Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
- Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti
- Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
- Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
- Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
- Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
- Steven Hill vs. Andrea Fusi
- Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina
- Oleg Popov vs. Denis Stojnic