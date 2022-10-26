YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva square off in a boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The date and time when the fight airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, October 30 at 12 pm AEDT.

Cleveland, Ohio native Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the sixth round against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch. Sao Paulo, Brazil-born residing in Los Angeles, CA, Anderson Silva (MMA 34-11, 1 NC, boxing 3-1, 2 KOs) won his previous bout by knockout in the first round against fellow-MMA legend Tito Ortiz.

Paul vs Silva is a cruiserweight boxing match contracted at 187 pounds. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

The co-main event pits unbeaten Ashton Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) and Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Among Paul vs Silva PPV undercard bouts, former world title challengers Alexandro Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KOs) and Antonio Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KOs) battle it out in a ten-round rematch at bantamweight.

As well, former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell make their pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. In addition, Mikhail Varshavski aka “Doctor Mike’ makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round cruiserweight bout against Chris Avila (1-1). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 30. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $39.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

Paul vs Silva start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)

Paul vs Silva start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, October 30 at 12 pm AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

Paul vs Silva Adelaide time (ACDT)

Paul vs Silva start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, October 30 at 11:30 am ACDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm ACDT.

Paul vs Silva start time in Brisbane (AEST)

Paul vs Silva start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, October 30 at 11 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1:30 pm AEST.

Paul vs Silva Darwin time (ACST)

Paul vs Silva start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, October 30 at 10:30 am ACST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1 pm ACST.

Paul vs Silva Perth time (AWST)

Paul vs Silva start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, October 30 at 9 am AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 am AWST.

Paul vs Silva start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Paul vs Silva start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, October 30 at 8 am CXT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:30 am CXT.

Paul vs Silva fight card

The full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Shadasia Green vs. Ogleidis Suarez, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah, 4 rounds, super welterweight