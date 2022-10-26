Search
Boxing

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva media workout (video)

FIGHTMAG
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Eight-round boxing bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, October 29. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a media workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night, including Adrian Rodriguez, Danny Barrios Flores, Chris Avila, Mikhail Varshavski, Le’Veon Bell, Uriah Hall and Ashton Sylve. Video from WaterDance Plaza in the Westgate Entertainment District is available up top.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

In Australia Paul vs Silva airs live on Sunday, October 30.

Jake Paul: If I can be in there with Chad Dawson, then I can beat Anderson Silva

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live on Showtime PPV in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.

Get the full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

Stream boxing live on DAZN

