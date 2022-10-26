Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda media workout (video)

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1) and William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a media workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night, including Jesus Antonio Perez Campo, Leonela Paola Yudica, Jorge Chavez, Hector Valdez Jr., Arely Mucino and Alexis Rocha. Video from The BXNG Club – East Village is available up top.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

