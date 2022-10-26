Search
Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda media workout (video)

Diaz vs Zepeda: 12-round lightweight bout live stream on DAZN from Pechanga Arena San Diego

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1) and William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a media workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night, including Jesus Antonio Perez Campo, Leonela Paola Yudica, Jorge Chavez, Hector Valdez Jr., Arely Mucino and Alexis Rocha. Video from The BXNG Club – East Village is available up top.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Joseph Diaz primed for William Zepeda fight – ‘I am 150% confident that my hand will be raised’

In Australia Diaz vs Zepeda airs live on Sunday, October 30. Get the full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

