Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its fourth visit to Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, December 3. The fight card live on pay-per-view features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night. The event takes place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Tickets are on sale now.

In the main event two-weight champion Luis Palomino (7-0) of Miami, FL defends his BKFC lightweight title against Tom Shoaff (4-3, 2 KOs) of Chicago, IL. In the co-main event Francesco Ricchi (5-0) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and David Mundell (5-1) of Dunedin, FL battle it out for the vacant BKFC middleweight belt.

“Hard Rock Live is truly a special venue for BKFC, it’s been home to three huge events we’ve promoted, the most recent in June of this year setting the venue’s combat sports attendance record, ” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. ‘We’re excited to bring our first ‘Double Champ’, Luis Palomino, back to Hard Rock Live for a world title defense against the hard-charging Tom Shoaff. For Palomino it’s a title defense against a very strong and tough fighter and for Shoaff it’s an opportunity to change his whole life with a victory.”

“Our co-feature for the vacant BKFC Middleweight World Championship has two fighters, Francesco Ricchi and David Mundell, who have earned the opportunity to fight for this prestigious title through their outstanding previous performances in the squared circle.”

“Tickets are already moving very fast and I strongly advise BKFC fans to purchase their tickets well in advance to ensure entry on December 3.”

BKFC 34 Hollywood tickets

BKFC 34 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 3 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood are on sale.

BKFC 34 tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Luis Palomino vs Tom Shoaff

In his previous outing in June, Luis Palomino defeated Elvin Brito to lift BKFC welterweight title at BKFC 26. BKFC’s first ‘Double Champ’ earned the BKFC lightweight title in July with a first-round knockout of Isaac Vallie-Flagg. Peru native has made four successful defenses of the lightweight title against Jim Alers, Tyler Goodjohn, Dat Nguyen and Martin Brown. Palomino presently sits atop the organization’s Pound-for-Pound rankings.

Tom Shoaff is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. In his previous bout in April he stopped Bruce Lutchmedial in the third round. Other stoppage wins came against Josh Wright and Nathan Mitchell last October and April, respectively.

Francesco Ricchi vs David Mundell

Since his BKFC debut in 2020, No. 1-ranked and interim titleholder, Francisco Ricchi has validated his position as a top contender, most recently scoring a first-round stoppage over former world title challenger Uly Diaz in June. Italy-born fighter also holds dominant victories over Jake Bostwick, Noah Cutter, Brian Maxwell and Fred Pierce.

David Mundell challenges for the world title following the fifth-round stoppage of David Simpson in July. He also holds commanding victories over Julian Lane, Stanislav Grosu, Ronnie Forney and Drew Lipton. His only loss is coming to former world champion Hector Lombard at BKFC 10. Mundell is currently the #1 ranked light heavyweight and is dropping down to middleweight for the world title fight against Ricchi.

BKFC 34 fight card

The current BKFC 34 Hollywood fight card can be found below. Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Luis Palomino vs. Tom Shoaff – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title

Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell – vacant BKFC middleweight title