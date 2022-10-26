Undefeated cruiserweight Viddal Riley has an opponent for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, November 12 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Former Team GB member faces fellow-unbeaten prospect Ross McGuigan. The contest is featured on the card headlined by a ten-round women’s super welterweight title unification bout between current WBC and WBO champion Natasha Jonas and IBF titleholder Marie-Eve Dicaire.

Advertisements

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Riley (6-0, 3 KOs) last fought in June when he stopped Jone Volau in the first round at Wembley Arena. The 25-year-old returns to the AO Arena in Manchester, where he defeated Willbeforce Shihepo on points, and is looking to continue his rise up the rankings.

“Viddal is a very good boxer, who is still very young and he should be taken very seriously,” said BOXXER CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom. “Coming out of Tottenham and training in East London, Viddal understands the importance of honing his craft. Training, sparring, watching, listening and learning the traditional way.”

“Undefeated at 6-0, Viddal sets himself goals with each opponent and understands that hard work will push him on for domestic titles in 2023, with an ultimate focus of a world title down the line.”

Since making his pro boxing debut back in 2018, Riley, a 2014 Team GB Youth Olympian, has enjoyed a flawless start and built up a big following across social media. He is now set to lay down another marker to the cruiserweight division.

“My mission continues on November 12th in Manchester,” Viddal Riley said. “Ross McGuigan is undefeated and will do his best to keep it that way, but I know my level and will display it in full come fight night.”

In McGuigan (3-0), Riley faces a tough opponent who is keen to make an impression live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

“I’m buzzing to be fighting Viddal Riley,” said Ross McGuigan. “I’m really looking forward to showcasing my skills on a massive platform with Sky Sports and BOXXER, where I plan to announce myself to the rest of the cruiserweight division.”

Among other bouts featured on the card, Dylan Cheema (7-0, 2 KOs) is looking to extend his unbeaten record when he takes on Jordan Ellison at lightweight. Cheema became the BOXXER Series: Lightweight champion in April when he defeated Rylan Charlton.

Also in action, Oldham middleweight Jack Kilgannon and Mancunian welterweight prospect Clark Smith.

Jonas vs Dicaire fight card

The current Jonas vs Dicaire lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Jonas’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF title

Dalton Smith vs. Kaisee Benjamin, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’ British title

Frazer Clarke vs. Kamil Sokolowski, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bradley Rea vs. Tyler Denny, 8 rounds, middleweight

Viddal Riley vs. Ross McGuigan, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Dylan Cheema vs. Jordan Ellison, lightweight

Clark Smith vs. TBA, welterweight

Jack Kilgannon vs. TBA, middleweight