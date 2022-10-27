Search
Buakaw vs Saenchai date set for bare knuckle Muay Thai fight on Mar 18 in Middle East

Parviz Iskenderov
Buakaw vs Saenchai BKFC Muay Thai fight date set for March 18
Buakaw victorious in his BKFC debut | Facebook/BanchamekGym

BKFC: Clash of Muay Thai Legends

Muay Thai legends Buakaw Banchamek and Saenchai have an official date for their special rules bare knuckle fight scheduled for Saturday, March 18. The bout is reportedly set at 68.5 kg, and being targeted for a location in the Middle East.

Two-time K-1 World Max champion, Buakaw made his bare knuckle boxing debut in September, when he stopped Erkan Varol at BKFC Thailand 3. Former four-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion, Saenchai joins his old rival and friend in the “The World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports’ Promotions”.

“Once we started working with ‘Buakaw’ and ‘Saenchai’ earlier this year, it became very apparent how big of an international, game-changing event this would be for combat sports,” said David Feldman, President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. “They’ve both had legendary careers and competed in many of the most exciting Muay Thai fights in history. Combat sports fans have always had very strong opinions about who would win, now they’re going to take the gloves off and finally settle their score.”

“We’re working on solidifying the site and targeting a location in the Middle East which we will announce shortly. The fourth quarter this year is huge for BKFC with numerous events all over the world, however, the upcoming announcements we have for 2023 will make headlines in the sports and entertainment world throughout the year.”

Saenchai & Buakaw go head to head in sparring session

To date, 40-year-old Buakaw has secured an overall fight record of 241-24-12, 74 KOs.

Saenchai, 42, has a record of 327-49-2, 41 KOs. He was last in action in October, scoring a unanimous decision against Nguyen Doan Long at Thai Fight Vajiravudh.

Saenchai will be making his BKFC debut against Buakaw.

More information for BKFC: Buakaw vs Saenchai is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

