Unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr defends his belt against undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live on Showtime.

Ahead of the event the fighters hosted a virtual press conference. Check out below what they had to say.

24-year-old Cuba-born Morrell is in his fourth-straight fight in front of his adopted hometown fans at The Armory. He looks to deliver another KO highlight against the hard-hitting Kazakhstan’s Yerbossynuly, who most recently knocked out Lennox Allen in September 2021, after Allen took Morrell the distance in their August 2020 showdown.

David Morrell Jr: He probably is the toughest opponent that I’ve faced… But I’m back in my house to give my fans a great show

“He probably is the toughest opponent that I’ve faced. He’s faced some really good European fighters and I’m well aware of how tough he is. But I’m back in my house to give my fans a great show.

“I don’t think that he’s my most dangerous opponent, but I’m not underestimating him. Every fighter is dangerous and reaches this point for a reason. He’s been fighting well and getting knockouts, but I’m facing this challenge like I would any other.

“Right now I’m only focused on this fight. I’m not focused on David Benavidez or any other fighter. I’m just focused on getting a win on November 5.

“I don’t care about where we fight. The home arena advantage is not a thing I’m concerned about. It’s about the two fighters in there. Nothing changes because of the venue.

“I know that Kazakhstan has a great history of fighters, but I come from Cuba, who have a great history of fighters as well and I plan to honor that heritage.

“Power will be a factor but I don’t think it’s the deciding factor. It’s going to be about being versatile and using the power to your advantage.

“Aidos is going to see how loud The Armory can be on November 5. I’m going to be ready for whatever comes my way in this fight.

“Training in Texas has been nothing but exceptional. I’m very blessed to be able to train with my team here. It’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to me and it’s allowed me to progress as a fighter the way that I’ve wanted to.

“My goal is to fight David Benavidez. He says that nobody wants to fight with him, but here I am. I’m ready for the fight.”

Aidos Yerbossynuly: The plan is to stop David Morrell Jr. We’re going to make this plan happen

“The plan is to stop David Morrell Jr. We’re going to make this plan happen.

“Morrell is a good fighter from the Cuban boxing school. He’s got great skills and I respect him as a fighter and an athlete. It’s nothing but respect until we get into the ring.

“I train the same for every opponent. I’m working hard just like I have for each fighter before Morrell. There’s nothing special that I have to do to prepare for David Morrell Jr.

“We are descendants of Nomadic warriors. We’re not scared of any challenges. We want the belt and it doesn’t matter if we’re in his hometown. It’s the way of the warrior.

“We’re not counting on our power. We’re counting on our mind. The mindset is the most important thing in this fight.

“We need to clear out the 168-pound division before we worry about anything. I’m focused on David Morrell Jr. We’re going to show our heart in this fight. I don’t quit.

“Everybody wants to fight Canelo Alvarez for the payday. After David Morrell Jr., I’d also like to fight David Benavidez next. I want to prove myself and then make the fight with Canelo.

“Being unbeaten doesn’t mean anything. It’s about who you’ve fought. I don’t feel like the people who Morrell has fought have been anything special.

“Fans can expect less words and more action. We don’t like to talk a lot, but everyone is going to see what we’re about.”

In the co-main event Jeison Rosario faces Brian Mendoza in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the telecast Fiodor Czerkaszyn takes on Nathaniel Gallimore also in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

