Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Eight-round boxing bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off against MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) in the eight-round cruiserweight main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Paul vs Silva start time, how to watch, undercard

Paul vs Silva tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream on Showtime PPV in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.

Also on the card is an eight-round lightweight bout between Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) and Ashton Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs), and a four-round cruiserweight clash between Chris Avila (1-1) and Mikhail Varshavski aka “Doctor Mike”, making his pro debut. In addition, former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall make their pro boxing debuts in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. Former world title challengers Antonio Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KOs) and Alexandro Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KOs) also meet in a ten-round rematch at bantamweight.

Get Paul vs Silva full fight card.

