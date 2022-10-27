Former unified world champion Jeison Rosario is back in the ring on Saturday, November 5 at The Armory in Minneapolis, where he faces veteran contender Brian Mendoza. The pair squares off in a ten-round bout at middleweight. The latter replaces initially announced Yoelvis Gomez, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a wrist injury.

Rosario vs Mendoza serves as a new co-feature to unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. up against undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly in a twelve-round clash live on Showtime. The ten-round telecast opener pits unbeaten middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn and Nathaniel Gallimore.

Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) will look to move himself into title contention at middleweight after scoring knockouts in three straight fights dating back to November 2021. The 27-year-old’s current streak comes after a pair of defeats versus undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo and top contender Erickson Lubin. Born in the Dominican Republic and fighting out of Miami, Rosario captured the WBA and IBF 154-pound belts by stopping Julian Williams in one of 2020’s biggest upsets, before losing the titles against Charlo.

Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs) now fights out of Las Vegas as he looks to impress in his debut at 160 pounds. The 28-year-old’s last two fights have come at The Armory, as he defeated Benjamin Whitaker by fifth-round stoppage in March. His previous outing saw him take highly-touted knockout artist Jesus Ramos the 10-round distance in losing a decision in September 2021. Mendoza also owns a 10-round unanimous decision triumph over Thomas LaManna in August 2020 and began his career with eighteen consecutive victories.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly fight card

The current Morrell vs Yerbossynuly lineup live on Showtime can be found below. The undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Jeison Rosario vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, middleweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, middleweight