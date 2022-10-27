Search
Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Diaz vs Zepeda: 12-round lightweight bout live stream on DAZN from Pechanga Arena San Diego

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1) battles it out against William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) in the twelve-round lightweight main event live on DAZN from Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, CA on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Diaz vs Zepeda start time, how to watch, undercard

Diaz vs Zepeda tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

In the co-main event, Alexis Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight belt against Jesus Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) in a ten-round bout. Among other announced Diaz vs Zepeda undercard bouts, Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) defends her IBF women’s flyweight title in a ten-rounder against Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs). Also, Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs) faces unbeaten Hector Valdez Jr (15-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Get Diaz vs Zepeda full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

Stream boxing live on DAZN

