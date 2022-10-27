Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) defends her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) in the ten-round championship main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also available on Kayo in Australia.

In the ten-round co-main event, Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) defends his European featherweight title against former two-division world champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs). Among other Taylor vs Carabajal undercard bouts, Mary Romero (8-2, 2 KOs) defends her European super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against Ellie Scotney (5-0), and Jaouad Belmehdi (16-0-3, 7 KOs) meets Gary Cully (14-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Dominik Musil (7-4, 5 KOs) takes on Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

