Search
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Undisputed lightweight queen Katie Taylor faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at OVO Arena Wembley

Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) defends her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) in the ten-round championship main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Taylor vs Carabajal start time, how to watch, undercard

Boxing fans can watch Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also available on Kayo in Australia.

In the ten-round co-main event, Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) defends his European featherweight title against former two-division world champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs). Among other Taylor vs Carabajal undercard bouts, Mary Romero (8-2, 2 KOs) defends her European super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against Ellie Scotney (5-0), and Jaouad Belmehdi (16-0-3, 7 KOs) meets Gary Cully (14-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Dominik Musil (7-4, 5 KOs) takes on Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Taylor vs Carabajal full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097