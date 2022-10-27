UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 29. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.
In the five-round main event No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) and No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1) battle it out at featherweight. In the co-main event Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) and Max Griffin (18-9) square off at welterweight.
Also on the card unbeaten Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0) goes up against Jared Vanderaa (12-9) at heavyweight, Tresean Gore (4-2) faces Josh Fremd (9-3) at middleweight and Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5) takes on Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 29. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 63 Australia time, Kattar vs Allen
In Australia UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 30. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT.
UFC Vegas 63 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
- Max Griffin vs. Tim Means
- Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Preliminary card
- Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes
- Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia
- Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems