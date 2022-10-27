UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 29. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.

In the five-round main event No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) and No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1) battle it out at featherweight. In the co-main event Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) and Max Griffin (18-9) square off at welterweight.

Also on the card unbeaten Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0) goes up against Jared Vanderaa (12-9) at heavyweight, Tresean Gore (4-2) faces Josh Fremd (9-3) at middleweight and Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5) takes on Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 29. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 63 Australia time, Kattar vs Allen

In Australia UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 30. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 63 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Max Griffin vs. Tim Means

Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota

Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems